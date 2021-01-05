Proud boys leader arrested after Black Lives Matter banner set on fire

The leader of the far-right Proud Boys has been arrested after it was claimed he burned a Black Lives Matter banner that was torn down from a historic Black church in downtown Washington last month.Full Article
