Indonesia to release suspected Bali bombings mastermind

Indonesia to release suspected Bali bombings mastermind

WorldNews

Published

Radical cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, who was allegedly involved in the 2002 Bali bombings, will be released by Indonesian authorities this week. Bashir, 82, was handed a 15-year jail sentence in 2011 after his role in funding militant training camps in Aceh province came to light. He is considered the spiritual leader of the al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiah (JI) network, and one of the country’s most notorious extremists. Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the...

Full Article