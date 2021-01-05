Radical cleric Abu Bakar Bashir, who was allegedly involved in the 2002 Bali bombings, will be released by Indonesian authorities this week. Bashir, 82, was handed a 15-year jail sentence in 2011 after his role in funding militant training camps in Aceh province came to light. He is considered the spiritual leader of the al Qaeda-linked Jemaah Islamiah (JI) network, and one of the country’s most notorious extremists. Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman for the...Full Article
Indonesia to release suspected Bali bombings mastermind
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Indonesia To Free Radical Cleric Abu Bakar Bashir From Prison
Eurasia Review
By Riza Chadijah
Abu Bakar Bashir, the radical Muslim cleric who co-founded a militant group blamed for Indonesia’s..
Indonesia: Senior Jemaah Islamiyah Figure In Custody
Eurasia Review
Jemaah Islamiyah A Dormant Threat In Indonesia – Analysis
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Indonesia: Police Arrest Jemaah Islamiyah, JAD Militant Suspects In ‘Pre-Emptive’ Raids
By Ronna Nirmala
Indonesian counter-terrorism police on Monday announced the arrests of seven members of the nation’s..
Eurasia Review
Cybercrime: Financing Terrorism In Indonesia – Analysis
Indonesian terrorist groups could resort to cybercrime, specifically hacking, to finance terrorism in the future. The encouragement..
Eurasia Review