AC Milan’s 27-game unbeaten run in Serie A ended Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to Juventus that gives the defending champion renewed hope of a 10th straight title. Federico Chiesa scored twice for Juventus with American Weston McKennie adding the third goal as Milan lost in the league for the first time since March, a streak dating back to last season. “The lads are disappointed but in a way it is good for us to experience the bitter taste of defeat, because it’s been a while,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “I gave them a pat on the back, because when you give your all there shouldn’t be any regrets.” Davide Calabria had equalized shortly before halftime for Milan, which had been the...Full Article
Juventus wins 3-1 at Milan to end Rossoneri’s unbeaten run
