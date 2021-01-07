Juventus wins 3-1 at Milan to end Rossoneri’s unbeaten run

AC Milan’s 27-game unbeaten run in Serie A ended Wednesday with a 3-1 loss to Juventus that gives the defending champion renewed hope of a 10th straight title. Federico Chiesa scored twice for Juventus with American Weston McKennie adding the third goal as Milan lost in the league for the first time since March, a streak dating back to last season. “The lads are disappointed but in a way it is good for us to experience the bitter taste of defeat, because it’s been a while,” Milan coach Stefano Pioli said. “I gave them a pat on the back, because when you give your all there shouldn’t be any regrets.” Davide Calabria had equalized shortly before halftime for Milan, which had been the...