Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip receive COVID-19 vaccinations, Buckingham Palace says
The queen wanted to go public with news of their COVID-19 vaccinations to dispel further speculation or inaccuracies about whether they received it.
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have received their Covid-19 vaccinations,joining more than a million people who have been given..