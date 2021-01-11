WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden announced Monday that he has chosen veteran diplomat William Burns to be his CIA director. A former ambassador to Russia and Jordan, Burns, 64, had a 33-year career at the State Department under both Republican and Democratic presidents. He rose through the ranks of the diplomatic corps to become deputy secretary of State before retiring in 2014 to run the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace. Amid tumult in the State Department after President Trump took office in 2017, Burns held his tongue until last year, when he began writing highly critical pieces of the Trump administration’s policies in Foreign Affairs and other publications....Full Article
Biden chooses veteran diplomat William Burns as his CIA director
