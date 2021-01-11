LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is seeking a second term in an election on Jan. 24, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has so far shown no symptoms, his...Full Article
Portugal’s president tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms
French President Macron has COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday. Maha Albadrawi reports.
