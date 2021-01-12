The latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada as of 4 a.m. ET on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021. In Canada, the provinces are reporting 39,116 new vaccinations administered for a total of 359,054 doses given. The provinces have administered doses at a rate of 947.39 per 100,000. There were zero new vaccines delivered to the provinces and territories for a total of 545,250 doses delivered so far. The provinces and territories have used 65.85 per cent of their available vaccine supply. Please note that Newfoundland, P.E.I., Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and the territories typically do not report on a daily basis. Newfoundland is reporting 1,975 new vaccinations administered over the past seven...Full Article
A look at COVID-19 vaccinations in Canada on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021
