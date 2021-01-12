The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin -- charged with murdering African American man George Floyd -- will begin as scheduled March 8, but his co-defendants will appear separately in late August, a judge ordered in a decision made public Tuesday. Both the...Full Article
Trial of ex-cop accused of George Floyd killing to begin in March
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
There Will Now Be 2 Trials In George Floyd's Death
CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota
Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin will be tried separately in a March trial, and the other three officers will be tried..