Israel carries out nearly 20 air raids in Syria: War monitor

Israel carries out nearly 20 air raids in Syria: War monitor

WorldNews

Published

Israeli night raids which hit arms depots and military positions in eastern Syria killed at least five soldiers and 11 allied fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Wednesday. The Israeli air force carried out more than 18 attacks against multiple targets in an area stretching from the eastern town of Deir Az Zor to the al-Bukamal desert at the Syrian-Iraqi border, according to the Britain-based war monitor....

Full Article