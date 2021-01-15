MELBOURNE: Health chiefs vowed Friday there will be no preferential treatment for five-time finalist Andy Murray, saying he must return a negative Covid-19 test if he wants to play the Australian Open. The former world number one was due to travel to Melbourne on one of a series of charter flights laid on by tournament organisers, but revealed on Thursday he had tested positive for the virus. He is isolating at home in London, casting major doubt over whether he will be able to play the opening Grand Slam of the year. Britain's Press...Full Article
Australian Open: No special favours for virus-hit Andy Murray, health chiefs say
