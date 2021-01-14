Trump refuses to pay Giuliani for failed attempt to overturn election

US President Donald Trump is reportedly refusing to pay his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani for his work, which included an unsuccessful attempt to overturn the elections results amid unfounded allegations, according to the Washington Post. The Post report states that Trump directed his White House aides to hold onto legal fees owed to Giuliani after a tiff materialized between the two - a report then confirmed by the New York Times. "The president is pretty wound up," a senior administration official told the Post. The Times stated that in addition to...