'Saved by the Bell' alum Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with cancer
Days after Dustin Diamond was hospitalized to undergo "medical testing," Diamond's representative confirms he's been diagnosed with cancer.
These have now been confirmed as stage four cancer and fans are being asked to send their prayers
A rep for the "Saved by the Bell" star told Fox News that Dustin Diamond is facing a "severe" diagnosis, though could not yet..