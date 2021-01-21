'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond completes first round of chemo in stage 4 cancer battle
Published
Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemotherapy following his diagnosis for stage 4 small cell carcinoma.
Published
Dustin Diamond has completed his first round of chemotherapy following his diagnosis for stage 4 small cell carcinoma.
Diamond, who played lovable nerd Screech on the hit sitcom, is scheduling his next round of chemotherapy and he will soon begin..
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, his rep tells EW.