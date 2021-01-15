The Dutch government has resigned over a scandal in which thousands of parents were wrongly accused of child benefit fraud leaving many facing financial ruin. Compensation claims for people caught in the controversy are expected to top €300 million ($363.8m, £266.9 million) as about 10,000 families receive...Full Article
‘Shameful’ child welfare scandal forces entire Dutch Cabinet to resign
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his entire Cabinet resign over child welfare scandal
Investigations into child welfare payments wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters.
Upworthy
Dutch PM and Cabinet quit over child welfare payments scandal
Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte and his entire Cabinet resigned to take political responsibility for a scandal involving..
Belfast Telegraph