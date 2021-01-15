‘Shameful’ child welfare scandal forces entire Dutch Cabinet to resign

The Dutch government has resigned over a scandal in which thousands of parents were wrongly accused of child benefit fraud leaving many facing financial ruin. Compensation claims for people caught in the controversy are expected to top €300 million ($363.8m, £266.9 million) as about 10,000 families receive...

