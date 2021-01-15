The National Rifle Association (NRA) has announced it has filed for bankruptcy petitions in a US court as part of a restructuring plan.Full Article
US gun advocacy group National Rifle Association files for bankruptcy
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
5:30pm Daniel Cameron NRA 12.23.2020
WTVQ Lexington, KY
Kentucky is now part of a New York lawsuit centered on dissolving the National Rifle Association.
You might like
More coverage
As New York's AG James Targets NRA, Unintended Consequences May Ensue
Wochit
New York Attorney General Letitia James has readied, aimed, and fired her first shot at the National Rifle Association.
CNN..
New York's AG files lawsuit to dissolve the NRA, accusing the group of financial misdeeds
7News - The Denver Channel