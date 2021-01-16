Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns reveals he tested positive for COVID-19
Karl-Anthony Towns, whose mother and six other family members died of COVID-19 last year, revealed Friday that he tested positive himself.
Minnesota Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns says he will "not end up in a box" after testing positive for Covid-19 - which has..
Karl-Anthony Towns announced the news on social media shortly after Friday’s game between Minnesota and Memphis was postponed.