Giannis Antetokounmpo shakes off free-throw struggles to lead Bucks over Mavs

> The Milwaukee Bucks managed to outlast the Dallas Mavericks 112-109, despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s horror night at the free-throw line. The reigning league MVP made just one of his 10 free-throw attempts as the Bucks gave up an eight-point half-time lead to find themselves trailing late in the fourth quarter. However, two clutch threes from Khris Middleton put the hosts back in front, before a missed hail-mary attempt from Luka Doncic at the buzzer sealed...