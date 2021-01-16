Armin Laschet elected leader of Merkel's CDU party
Centrist Armin Laschet is now in a good position to succeed Angela Merkel as Germany's chancellor.Full Article
After a marathon contest for the leadership of the ruling CDU, its most powerful state premier, Armin Laschet, prevailed at the..
Saturday’s vote isn’t the final word on who will run as the center-right candidate for chancellor in Germany’s September 26..