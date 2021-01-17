Jordan McNair's Family Reaches $3.5 Million Settlement With University of Maryland
Jordan McNair, a University of Maryland offensive lineman, collapsed from heatstroke during a practice in 2018 and died two weeks later.Full Article
The University of Maryland has agreed to a $3.5 million settlement with the parents of football player Jordan McNair, who died of..
