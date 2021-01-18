2020 N.F.L. Divisional Playoffs: Buccaneers vs. Saints Live Updates
Published
Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees are the oldest quarterback matchup in N.F.L. history, playing in what may be Brees’s last game in New Orleans.Full Article
Published
Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees are the oldest quarterback matchup in N.F.L. history, playing in what may be Brees’s last game in New Orleans.Full Article
The Buccaneers believe they can beat the Saints based on their all-around improvement during their five-game winning streak.
SportsLine NFL analyst Kenny White looks at the NFC Divisional Playoffs. A tough Rams defense will try to slow Aaron Rodgers and a..