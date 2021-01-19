The FBI privately warned law enforcement agencies Monday that far-right extremists have discussed posing as National Guard members in Washington and others have reviewed maps of vulnerable spots in the city signs of potential efforts to...Full Article
QAnon adherents discussed posing as National Guard to try to infiltrate inauguration
FBI Intel Report Alleges Plot By QAnon Followers To Pose as National Guard Troops at Inauguration
Veuer
This comes on the back of more than 100 arrests after the January 6th riots and 25,000 National Guard troops arriving in D.C...
The Dark Forces Behind American Insurrectionists – Analysis
On January 6, 2021, a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, presumably to overturn Trump's defeat. Their final goal may have involved..
Eurasia Review