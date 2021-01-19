Biden Taps Trans Health Leader Rachel Levine for HHS Role

Pennsylvania’s out transgender health secretary, Rachel Levine, has been nominated by the Biden administration to serve as assistant secretary of health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Pending Senate confirmation, Levine is slated to make history as the first openly transgender federal official in the US. As a top health official in Pennsylvania Levine has spearheaded the state’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf appointed her as secretary of health after she previously served as the state’s physician general. Who is AOC? With US Congress member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Schneps Connects...