How Donald Trump will be remembered after four tumultuous years as president
Published
Two impeachments, an attack on the Capitol and the COVID-19 death toll leave a scarred nation as Donald Trump's divisive presidency comes to an end.
Published
Two impeachments, an attack on the Capitol and the COVID-19 death toll leave a scarred nation as Donald Trump's divisive presidency comes to an end.
by Janie Snow -
President Donald J. Trump granted pardons to 73 individuals and commuted the sentences of an additional 70..
A dozen members of the U.S. National Guard have been removed from duty helping secure the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden..