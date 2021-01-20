Democrats to retake Senate as Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are set to be sworn in
Published
Democrats will officially take control of the Senate Wednesday when two new members, Georgia's Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, are sworn in.
Published
Democrats will officially take control of the Senate Wednesday when two new members, Georgia's Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, are sworn in.
USE THIS MORNING
With Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff’s Senate race victories in Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden’s presidency just got a..