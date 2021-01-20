Spain: Explosion in Madrid destroys building, kills 2
A residential building has been seriously damaged by an explosion in Madrid. At least two people died in the blast, apparently caused by a gas leak.Full Article
The building is flanked by a school and a nursing home in Spain's capital. Residents from the latter were being evacuated shortly..
Two people have been confirmed dead and one in a serious condition after an explosion rocked central Madrid on January 20.