At least 28 people have died and dozens more are wounded after a double suicide attack in Iraq's capital.Full Article
At least 28 killed and dozens injured in twin suicide attack in Baghdad
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Several dead in twin suicide attack in central Baghdad: State TV
Al Jazeera STUDIO
A commercial street in central Baghdad was hit in the attack, state television reported, adding that there were ‘dead and..
-
Twin Suicide Bombings In Baghdad Market Kill And Wound Dozens
NPR
-
Rare twin suicide attack in Baghdad
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Rare twin suicide attack kills at least 13 in Baghdad
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Iraq: Twin suicide bombing kills dozens in Baghdad
Deutsche Welle
You might like
More coverage
Iraq attack: Twin suicide bombings in central Baghdad kill 13
The attackers detonated explosive belts at a clothing market in Tayaran Square, officials say.
BBC News