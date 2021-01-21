Five dead in fire at Serum Institute in Pune, nine evacuated

Five persons died after a fire broke out at a building at the Serum Institute of India’s Manjari premises in Pune on Thursday, while nine others were evacuated from the facility, police said. Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said it appears the five persons who died in the fire were working on the building floor. Fire officials recovered the bodies during an inspection, he said. The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccine used in the...

