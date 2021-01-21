Serum Institute of India fire: Five people killed, SII offers compensation of Rs 25 lakh to families; PM Narendra Modi condoles lives lost
Serum Institute of India (SII) has offered compensation of Rs 25 lakh in addition to the mandated amount to families of persons who died in a fire at the company's premises in Pune. Five men died after a fire broke out in a five-storeyed under-construction building at the firm's Manjari premises in Pune on Thursday. All were construction workers whose bodies were recovered by fire brigade personnel from the fifth floor..Full Article