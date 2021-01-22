Central African Republic declares emergency as rebels surround Bangui
Published
Central African Republic, two-thirds controlled by rebels, is "at grave risk" the UN envoy says.Full Article
Published
Central African Republic, two-thirds controlled by rebels, is "at grave risk" the UN envoy says.Full Article
The Central African Republic (CAR) has announced a 15-day state of emergency after armed groups tried to block the capital, Bangui,..
Security forces in CAR repel two attacks by armed groups seeking to seize the capital Bangui on Wednesday, PM says.