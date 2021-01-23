Mega Millions Ticket for $1 Billion Jackpot Was Sold in Michigan
An unidentified person bought the Mega Millions ticket at a grocery store in Novi, Mich. It was the third-biggest jackpot in U.S. history.Full Article
