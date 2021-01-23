Winning $1 billion Mega Millions ticket sold in Michigan
One winning ticket was sold in Michigan for the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, making it the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.Full Article
The winning ticket was purchased at a Kroger store in the Detroit suburb of Novi, the Michigan Lottery said.
Someone in Michigan has won the $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot.