Nicola Sturgeon has accused Boris Johnson of being "frightened of democracy" and said she will seek a "legal referendum" on Scottish independence.Full Article
Sturgeon to seek 'legal referendum' on Scottish independence
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
SNP branded 'out of touch' for launching independence task force during pandemic
Daily Record
Nicola Sturgeon's party is committed to holding a second referendum on Scottish independence but pro-Union campaigners say planning..
You might like
More coverage
Sturgeon: PM shouldn't stand in way of Scottish independence
ODN
Nicola Sturgeon says Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not stand in the way of another Scottish independence referendum, like his..
Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon aims for 2021 independence vote
Deutsche Welle