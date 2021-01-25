Businessinsider.co.za | Scotland is heading towards independence from the UK thanks to Boris Johnson and Brexit
Published
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to push ahead with another Scottish independence referendum.Full Article
Published
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has pledged to push ahead with another Scottish independence referendum.Full Article
The United Kingdom began the New Year outside the European Union's orbit on Friday after ending a tempestuous 48-year liaison with..
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has praised the "strength of the union", using a visit to Scotland to dismiss the possibility..