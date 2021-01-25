China says US military in South China Sea not good for peace

China says US military in South China Sea not good for peace

WorldNews

Published

BEIJING (REUTERS) - The United States often sends ships and aircraft into the South China Sea to "flex its muscles" and this is not good for peace, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday (Jan 25), after a US aircraft carrier group sailed into the disputed waterway. The strategic South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade flows each year, has long been a focus of...

Full Article