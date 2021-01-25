BEIJING (REUTERS) - The United States often sends ships and aircraft into the South China Sea to "flex its muscles" and this is not good for peace, China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday (Jan 25), after a US aircraft carrier group sailed into the disputed waterway. The strategic South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade flows each year, has long been a focus of...Full Article
China says US military in South China Sea not good for peace
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Challenges For Indo-US Relations In Biden Era -Analysis
Eurasia Review
While Joe Biden, a liberal democrat and a secular integrationist, is the new tenant at the White House, Narendra Modi with an..
President Trump Delivers Farewell Address To The Nation
Eurasia Review
The Canadian Leadership Crisis – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
Monday Block 1
WTAT
Monday Block 1