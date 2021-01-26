As Trump impeachment trial begins, he lacks star lawyers, full Republican backing
Published
Former President Donald Trump doesn't have a star-studded legal team or a united Republican conference backing him this time in his impeachment trial.
Published
Former President Donald Trump doesn't have a star-studded legal team or a united Republican conference backing him this time in his impeachment trial.
012720 snow 5-630
The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will deliver an impeachment charge against former President Donald Trump to..