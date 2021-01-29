Home Secretary Priti Patel during a foot patrol with new police recruits around Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire (Picture: PA) Priti Patel defended her decision to leave London for a meet-and-greet with police officers, saying it was part of her ‘statutory duties’. The Home Secretary said it was wrong to compare her journey to Hertfordshire and Boris Johnson’s trip to Scotland during the pandemic with so-called influencers travelling abroad. Ms Patel has repeatedly criticised those who appeared to be using their fame for creating...Full Article
Priti Patel defends leaving London for meet-and-greet with police officers
Patel defends out-of-town visit, saying: 'I’m obviously out here working'
