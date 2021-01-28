Thomas Tuchel reveals Frank Lampard message after replacing Chelsea legend as manager

> Thomas Tuchel has revealed how Frank Lampard has reached out to wish him good luck at Chelsea after being replaced at Stamford Bridge by the German this week. The German was forced to settle for a point in his first match in charge of the club after the goalless draw with Wolves at Stamford Bridge. Lampard was sacked 18 months into his managerial reign with Tuchel quickly appointed weeks after being dismissed himself at PSG. And Tuchel has admitted his...