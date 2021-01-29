OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today new measures aimed at further restricting international travel as more infectious variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 spread around the globe. Trudeau has urged Canadians for weeks not to take any non-essential trips outside the country. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser, or tap here to see other videos from our team. And he has warned that the federal government could impose restrictions at any time that would make it harder for them to...Full Article
Trudeau to announce new measures to restrict travel during COVID-19 pandemic
