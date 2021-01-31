Hilton Valentine, guitarist with the Animals, dies aged 77
Published
The British musician's riff on The House of The Rising Sun is one of the most famous in pop history.Full Article
Published
The British musician's riff on The House of The Rising Sun is one of the most famous in pop history.Full Article
Original guitarist for the Animals and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Hilton Valentine has died. He was 77.
Hilton Stewart Paterson Valentine, founding member of the U.K. rhythm and blues band The Animals, died Jan. 29. He was 77 years..