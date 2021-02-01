Britain’s 100-year-old walking hero, Sir Captain Tom Moore, hospitalized with coronavirus
Published
Moore, who is considered a national treasure in Britain, has spent the last few weeks being treated for pneumonia.Full Article
Published
Moore, who is considered a national treasure in Britain, has spent the last few weeks being treated for pneumonia.Full Article
Boris Johnson, Piers Morgan, and Amanda Holden are among the stars who have sent well wishes to Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised..
Captain Sir Tom Moore is in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, his family has said.The 100-year-old charity..