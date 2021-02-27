Church bells rang out on Saturday (local time) and a World War II-era plane flew over the funeral service of Sir Captain Tom Moore to honour the veteran who single-handedly raised millions of pounds for Britain's health workers by...Full Article
Covid 19 coronavirus: WWII plane fly-past honours Captain Tom Moore at funeral
Captain Sir Tom Moore has been laid to rest
