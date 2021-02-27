Six soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment will carry Sir Tom’s coffin into the crematoriumFull Article
World War II-era plane in flypast for Captain Sir Tom Moore’s funeral
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
'Legacy forest' to be planted in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter has said her father would have been “chuckling” after plans were unveiled to plant trees..
Beloved Captain Sir Tom, Who Raised Millions for Healthcare Charities, Dies at Age 100
Better Homes & Gardens
You might like
More coverage
Piers Morgan Blasts ‘Disgusting Vermin’ Abusing Hospitalised Captain Sir Tom Moore Following Barbados Trip
Piers Morgan Blasts ‘Disgusting Vermin’ Abusing Hospitalised Captain Sir Tom Moore Following Barbados Trip
HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO
Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted hospital with Covid
Captain Sir Tom Moore has been admitted to hospital after testing positive Covid-19 for help with his breathing. The 100-year-old..
ODN