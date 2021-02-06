A man appears to have been shot and killed by mistake as he was making a "prank" robbery video for YouTube.Full Article
Man shot dead while 'making prank robbery video for YouTube'
Tennessee man shot, killed after YouTube video 'prank' goes wrong
Timothy Wilks, 20, was killed after he approached a group of people with butcher knives as part of a "prank" robbery, police said.
Police: Man shot, killed in Hermitage after 'prank robbery' for YouTube video went wrong
A man was killed in a shooting on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage Friday night after an alleged "prank robbery" for a YouTube..
