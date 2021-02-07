Engelbert Humperdinck's wife Patricia Healey, 85, dies after contracting COVID-19

Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is mourning his wife of 56 years, Patricia Healey, who died Thursday at age 85 after contracting COVID-19.

