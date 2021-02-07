South Africa is suspending its rollout of the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after finding it offers limited protection against mild disease caused by the COVID-19 variant discovered there.Full Article
South Africa halts rollout of AstraZeneca COVID jab due to 'limited protection'
