Mary Wilson, legendary founding member of The Supremes, dies at 76
Mary Wilson, an original member of the legendary Motown group The Supremes, died at her Nevada home at age 76.
Mary Wilson, the legendary Motown singer and founding member of The Supremes, died Monday, her publicist announced. She was 76.