Legendary Supremes Singer Mary Wilson Dies at Age 76
Published
Wilson was member of legendary Motown singing trio with Diana Ross and Florence BallardFull Article
Published
Wilson was member of legendary Motown singing trio with Diana Ross and Florence BallardFull Article
Mary Wilson, an original member of the legendary Motown group The Supremes, died at her Nevada home at age 76.
Mary Wilson, the legendary Motown singer and founding member of The Supremes, died Monday, her publicist announced. She was 76.