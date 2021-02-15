Separatist parties won enough seats on Sunday in Catalonia’s regional parliament to strengthen their majority, although a strong showing for the local branch of Spain’s ruling Socialists pointed to a dialogue, rather than breakup, with Madrid. With over 99 per cent of ballots counted, separatists won 50.9 per cent of the vote, surpassing the 50 per cent threshold for the first time. The most likely scenario was for the two main separatist parties to extend their coalition government. The final outcome...Full Article
Catalan separatists increase majority in regional elections
