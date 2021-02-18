Luke Combs apologizes for past use of Confederate flag: 'There is no excuse'
Country star Luke Combs said "there is no excuse" for his past use of Confederate flag imagery in photos and a 2015 music video.
'I am trying to get better'
In conversation with Maren Morris, the country singer addressed his use of Confederate-flag imagery in a 2015 music video.
Combs discussed using the imagery early in his career during a CRS panel on accountability with Maren Morris and critic Ann Powers