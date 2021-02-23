El Chapo's wife Emma Coronel Aispuro arrested in US over 'drug trafficking'
Published
Emma Coronel Aispuro's arrest comes two years after her husband was convicted in the US over his cartel.Full Article
Published
Emma Coronel Aispuro's arrest comes two years after her husband was convicted in the US over his cartel.Full Article
The wife of notorious drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was arrested on Monday on international trafficking charges,..
Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's wife has been arrested on drug trafficking charges. According to a Department of Justice news release,..